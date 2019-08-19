AccuWeather: Heat Advisory today and Tuesday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's hot and very humid today with a mix of clouds and sun, highs in the 90s and heat indices around 100 or so. A spotty, strong thunderstorm is possible this afternoon and evening. The high in Philadelphia: 94. At the shore: 86.
A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect today and Tuesday, not expiring until 8 p.m. Tuesday evening. Counties affected are those at the center of the region near I-95. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, but it will feel like 100 or higher at the height of the afternoon heating. Cool drinks, a/c and fans when indoors and time outs in the shade will all be important. Look out for seniors, young kids and pets.
TONIGHT: An early strong storm is possible in spots, but they will diminish near sunset. The rest of the overnight will be muggy with a low of 76.
TUESDAY: This is essentially a repeat of Monday with clouds and sun, some spotty storms in the afternoon and evening and a high of 93. Like Monday, it will feel like about 100 or so during the afternoon.
WEDNESDAY: It's still on the hot and humid side, but not quite as intense. Look for another mix of clouds and sun, a spotty storm and a high of 91. The heat index will be around 95 or so.
THURSDAY: The heat continues to ease. We're looking at partial sunshine, with high humidity and another shower or thunderstorm around. The high, however, is only 89.
FRIDAY: Finally, relief arrives behind a departing front. This is a mostly sunny, much more comfortable day with a refreshing high of 82.
SATURDAY: Look for a mostly sunny, nice start to the weekend with low humidity and a high of 82.
SUNDAY: This is another warm, mostly sunny day with slightly higher humidity during the afternoon and a somewhat warmer high around 86.
MONDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's warm and humid with a thunderstorm possible. The high is 84.
