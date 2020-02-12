AccuWeather: Heat and Humidity Climbs Midweek

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a bright day with low humidity and a warm, seasonable high of 79. Winds are light. What a beautiful day!

TONIGHT: We have mostly clear skies and a comfortable, seasonable low of 61.

TUESDAY: We get another day of abundant sunshine with low humidity, but there's an extra reason to stay hydrated if you plan to spend any extended time outdoors. The high is a lot warmer: 89. It's an ozone action day. So, anyone with respiratory or heart problems should limit outdoor activities.

WEDNESDAY: This is a day of change. Sun mixes with more clouds and the humidity levels gradually rise. It's also hotter with a high of 91, heat indices in the upper 90s and a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm and heavy downpours at night.

THURSDAY: It's tropically humid with some heavy downpours and thunderstorms, especially early in the day. The high hits 86.

FRIDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with lowering humidity. The high remains warm: 87.

SATURDAY: Look for another 'clouds and sun' mix with a shower or thunderstorm possible. The high eases a bit to 83.

SUNDAY: We have another day of partial sunshine, a warm high of 81 and another chance for a shower or thunderstorm.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and comfortable. The high is 80.

