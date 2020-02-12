AccuWeather: Heat and Humidity On The Rise

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was typically warm and humid for our first Monday of summer. The high in Philadelphia climbed to 89, but feeling more like the low 90s when you factored in humidity.
TONIGHT: An evening shower or storm can't be ruled out, mainly to the western counties and parts of Delaware. Otherwise, we have a partly cloudy, muggy night with an overnight low of 70.
TUESDAY: This is another partly sunny, hot and humid day with another spotty shower or thunderstorm around and a slightly hotter high of 92.
WEDNESDAY: It's still humid and very warm with a high of 89. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon and this time, there's a better chance of strong, gusty storms.
THURSDAY: We'll see partly sunny skies and with a break in the humidity expected, it's actually going to feel nicer than recent stickier days. However, there's still a slight chance of a thunderstorm during the afternoon. The high reaches 87.
FRIDAY: Look for another partly sunny, warm day with a high of 87 and a slight chance of another shower or thunderstorm. Humidity remains moderate.
SATURDAY: Clouds fill in a bit, although sunny breaks are still likely. The humidity rises as we head into the afternoon. A spotty thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is hotter 92.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun with a few more pop up thunderstorms possible. It's hot and humid with a high of 92.
MONDAY: Clouds mix with sun again. It's still hot and humid with a scattered thunderstorm not out of the question. The high is 92 again.
