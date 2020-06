AccuWeather: Heat and Humidity On The Rise

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was typically warm and humid for our first Monday of summer. The high in Philadelphia climbed to 89, but feeling more like the low 90s when you factored in humidity.TONIGHT: An evening shower or storm can't be ruled out, mainly to the western counties and parts of Delaware. Otherwise, we have a partly cloudy, muggy night with an overnight low of 70.TUESDAY: This is another partly sunny, hot and humid day with another spotty shower or thunderstorm around and a slightly hotter high of 92.WEDNESDAY: It's still humid and very warm with a high of 89. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon and this time, there's a better chance of strong, gusty storms.THURSDAY: We'll see partly sunny skies and with a break in the humidity expected, it's actually going to feel nicer than recent stickier days. However, there's still a slight chance of a thunderstorm during the afternoon. The high reaches 87.FRIDAY: Look for another partly sunny, warm day with a high of 87 and a slight chance of another shower or thunderstorm. Humidity remains moderate.SATURDAY: Clouds fill in a bit, although sunny breaks are still likely. The humidity rises as we head into the afternoon. A spotty thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is hotter 92.SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun with a few more pop up thunderstorms possible. It's hot and humid with a high of 92.MONDAY: Clouds mix with sun again. It's still hot and humid with a scattered thunderstorm not out of the question. The high is 92 again.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app