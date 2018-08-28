AccuWeather: Heat and humidity peak Wednesday

HEAT ADVISORY: This is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Cool drinks, a/c breaks and looking out for senior citizens, young children and pets will be crucial.TONIGHT: That steam bath feeling hangs around even after the sun sets under a partly cloudy sky. The low is 77.WEDNESDAY: Highs in the mid 90s with heat indices 100 to 105. All of the standard heat tips apply as we work through what will be heat wave #3 of the year: breaks in the shade, finding A/C, staying hydrated, and wearing light/loose clothing.THURSDAY: It remains hot as we await a cold front to move in. Highs will reach the low 90s with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. Scattered t'storms in the afternoon are likely as the cold front moves in, but there isn't much in the way of upper level support.FRIDAY: The front that pushes through late Thursday is to our south and a northeast wind off the ocean will be supplying a layer of low clouds and showers for the unofficial start to the holiday weekend. The atmospheric column looks fairly saturated from 3 or 4 thousand feet above the surface down to ground level so little, if any, sun. Showers could be around for a good part of the day and this will hold temps in the upper 70s.SATURDAY: The low levels will not improve all that much. A spotty shower or storm can't be ruled out, under a mainly cloudy sky. It's still somewhat humid with a high of 81.SUNDAY: Looks like some improvement with breaks of sun. Some degree of lingering humidity and a high of 88. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is still possible, but most of the day is dry.MONDAY (LABOR DAY): It turns hot and humid. Expect partial sunshine and a chance for a spotty afternoon thunderstorm under tropical humidity. The high: 90.