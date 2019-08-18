AccuWeather: Heat and storms the next two days

TONIGHT: Early stray strong to severe storms, but they will diminish near sunset. The rest of the overnight will be quiet, warm, and tropical. Watch for patchy fog late, especially where you saw rain. Lows in the middle 70s.
MONDAY: Record heat possible (the record is 94 set back in 2002). Hazy, hot, and humid. High 94. Heat Index 100-104. Watch for scattered afternoon strong to severe storms to develop. Where they hit, they will produce very heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail. This will be part of our 5th heat wave of the year, so you know the drill by now. Take breaks if you work outdoors, drink lots of water, and just take it easy. The Heat Advisory will be in effect until 8pm Tuesday.
TUESDAY: Basically it is a carbon copy to Monday. Hazy, hot, and humid with scattered afternoon storms. High 94. Heat Index 100-104.
WEDNESDAY: Still warm and humid. Strong thunderstorms may develop during the late afternoon and evening with a cold front arriving. More clouds should cover the sky with the approaching front so a tiny bump down in the temp. High 92 with a heat index still over 95.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and somewhat cooler. The humidity will begin to lower during the day. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, comfortable and more refreshing. High 82.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 84.
