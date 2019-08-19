AccuWeather: Heat, humidity, and storms next two days

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect until Tuesday, not expiring until 8 p.m.. Counties affected are those at the center of the region near I-95 and all of SE PA. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, but it will feel like 100 or higher at the height of the afternoon heating. Cool drinks, a/c and fans when indoors and time outs in the shade will all be important. Look out for seniors, young kids and pets. Side note, I would not be surprised if they extend the advisory into Wednesday.
TONIGHT: Early severe storms in New Jersey, but they will diminish after sunset. The rest of the overnight will be muggy with a low of 76.
TUESDAY: Mother Nature hits the repeat button. hazy, hot, and humid. Some spotty storms in the afternoon and evening will pop on the radar. They will hold heavy rain, gutsy winds, and some hail. The high of 91 will feel like about 100 or so during the afternoon.
WEDNESDAY: Hit the repeat button again. Another mix of clouds and sun, spotty strong to severe storms and a high of 92. The heat index will be near 100.
THURSDAY: The heat eases by one degree. Hey, we will take it! We're looking at partial sunshine, with high humidity, and another shower or thunderstorm around. The heat wave rolls on with a high of 90 with a heat index in the upper 90s.
FRIDAY: Finally, relief arrives behind a departing front. It is a partly sunny day, much more comfortable, but still a chance of a storm in southern areas. A much more refreshing high of 80.
SATURDAY: Look for a mostly sunny, nice start to the weekend with low humidity and a high of 80.
SUNDAY: This is another warm, mostly sunny day with slightly higher humidity during the afternoon and a somewhat warmer high around 81.
