AccuWeather: Heat wave begins Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- AIR QUALITY ALERT: This is a CODE ORANGE ALERT for the next two days. Sensitive groups like seniors, young children and people with respiratory ailments and heart conditions should avoid prolonged outdoor exposure, especially during the hours of noon until 6 p.m., when the ground level ozone levels are at their worst.
HEAT WAVE: We are likely in the midst of our first heat wave of the season (we hit 90 yesterday and we'll almost certainly pass that mark today through Saturday; three straight days of 90 or better marks a heat wave) and while this will not be a particularly oppressive stretch of heat and humidity, it's still the first hot stretch of the season which can be a little harder on our bodies since we're not yet acclimated to these sorts of temperatures. It will still be important to stay hydrated and to wear loose-fitting clothing the rest of this week. It's also not a bad idea to keep an eye on senior family members and neighbors to make sure they're using fans or a/c and staying hydrated.
TONIGHT: Crystal clear. It's a bit more humid overnight. The low is 72.
FRIDAY: The heat wave will become official and then we'll tack on one more hot day on Saturday. While today dewpoints mixed out to the comfortable 50s in the afternoon, we won't be so lucky Friday and Saturday. As winds turn more southwesterly tomorrow afternoon we'll keep dewpoints in the lower 60s making for a little more of a muggy feel in the afternoon. Our high of 93 will feel like 94 or 95.
SATURDAY: The real issue will come on Saturday when dewpoints really sky rocket into the upper 60s ahead of a cold front. This combined with our highest temps of the heat wave, 94, will make for feels like temperatures up around 100 in the afternoon. With a cold front providing a spark in this very unstable airmass we'll see t'storms ignite in the afternoon and work their way southeastward through the late afternoon and early evening. A few of these could be severe with damaging winds the primary concern. Due to the heat and storm threat we are issuing an AccuWeather Alert for Saturday.
SUNDAY: We'll be behind that cold front and a northwesterly wind will be ushering in some less humid air. Temps will remain warm in the upper 80s under a mix of clouds and sun. With the upper level trough moving through a spotty shower or t'storm can't be ruled out
MONDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's a warm day, but not humid and overall, relatively pleasant for early summer. The high settles around 85.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun, the humidity rises again and we get a hot high of 90.
WEDNESDAY: Look for a partly sunny afternoon with humid air in place and another thunderstorm possible at times. The high is 90.
THURSDAY: Look for a hot and humid afternoon with some thunderstorms around and a high of 91.
