AccuWeather: Heat Wave Continues, Slightly Less Humid Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The high in Philadelphia soared to 96 degrees today, the fourth day of our second heat wave of the year. But, the combination of high heat and humidity put heat indices (the "feels like" temperature) over 100 degrees.
It will become increasingly more difficult for your body to cool itself down. Cool drinks (like water, sports drinks and juice), a/c breaks and limited outdoor exposure for seniors, young kids and anyone with heart and lung conditions will be important.
Don't walk dogs on hot pavement and, in general, keep pets indoors.
TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies and somewhat less humid conditions overnight as a cold front passes through, triggering a stray storm south of Philadelphia. Then, bringing a slightly more comfortable batch of air into the region. The low is still very warm: 78.
TUESDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It remains hot, but not as humid. For now, the National Weather Service has dropped its previous Heat Advisory for this day. However, it's still going to be uncomfortably hot and heat-related precautions will still be important. The high hits 95. But, dew points drop slightly into the mid 60s. That will result in heat indices in the upper 90s. A cluster of thunderstorms likely move through at night.
WEDNESDAY: The heat and humidity combination becomes more intense. Look for a mix of clouds than sun, with a scattered thunderstorm possible. The high is 93, but heat index values will be near 100 again and perhaps higher.
THURSDAY: This is another partly sunny, hot and steamy day. An approaching cold front will spark the chance of some drenching showers and strong, gusty thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The high is 91.
FRIDAY: Finally, relief arrives! Behind our departing front, much more comfortable air arrives. It will be mostly sunny and still warm, but seasonable and not nearly as humid. The high dips to 89.
SATURDAY: The nice weather pattern continues. Look for mostly sunny skies, low humidity and another seasonable high around 88.
SUNDAY: This is another nice summer day with partly sunny skies and a warm high around 89.
MONDAY: It's hot and more humid again with a mix of clouds and sun, a possible thunderstorm and a high of 91.
