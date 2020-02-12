AccuWeather: Heat wave continues today, oppressive Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sunshine eventually gives way to a few afternoon clouds today. It not quite as humid as it was on Monday, but still hot with a high of 95.
Philadelphia health officials are continuing a Heat Emergency with various cooling stations and home visits available. Call 215-765-9040 for more information.
New Jersey health officials have declared an Air Quality Alert in Gloucester, Camden, Burlington and Mercer counties this afternoon for sensitive groups like seniors, young kids and those suffering from heart and lung conditions.
The worst time period for this will be between noon and about 6 p.m.
TONIGHT: Clouds will increase. A late thunderstorm is possible. The low is a somewhat muggy 76.
WEDNESDAY: The humidity roars back and this looks like a hot, oppressive day. Look for a mix of clouds than sun, with a scattered, drenching thunderstorm possible. The high is 94, but heat index values will be near 100 again and perhaps higher.
THURSDAY: This is another partly sunny, hot and steamy day. An approaching cold front will spark the chance of some drenching showers and strong, gusty thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The high is 91.
FRIDAY: Finally, relief arrives! Behind our departing front, we welcome a much more comfortable air mass. It will be mostly sunny and still warm, but seasonable and not nearly as humid, especially in the afternoon. The high dips to 89.
SATURDAY: The nice weather pattern continues. Look for mostly sunny skies, low humidity and a high of 90.
SUNDAY: This is another nice summer day with partly sunny skies and a warm high around 92.
MONDAY: It's hot and more humid again with a mix of clouds and sun, a possible thunderstorm and a high of 93.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still hot and humid with another possible thunderstorm. The high 92.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Heat wave continues today, oppressive Wednesday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News