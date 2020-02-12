AccuWeather: Heat wave ends, storm chance continues

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Isolated strong thunderstorms are possible during the evening and early overnight. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Lehigh Valley only until 10pm, but does not include the rest of the area. It will continue to feel like a rainforest with a muugy low of 74.
FRIDAY: It now looks like a passing cold front will stall over our area instead of moving to the south. This keeps us somewhat cloudy and unsettled with some spotty storms and downpours around anytime of the day. It also means that most of the region will be unable to escape the oppressive humidity. Northern areas will be less humid than areas to the south. The high dips to 87.
SATURDAY: This looks like the first dry day in a while with lots of sunshine expected. But it will be a hot one and moderately humid as our sticky air mass does not completely escape the region. The high is 90.
SUNDAY: We stay dry, but it's a little hotter with more stubborn humidity in place. Our high rises to 94.
MONDAY: The heat and humidity are both on the rise. We have a mix of clouds and sun. The high is 96, but will feel well over 100 with the heat index.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still hot and humid. A line of heavy thunderstorms is possible in the afternoon and evening with a cold front. The high is still hot, 94.
WEDNESDAY: It's warm and very sticky with some occasional sun and an isolated shower or thunderstorm around. The high dips to 89 ending heat wave three.
THURSDAY: It's sunny and quite warm with a high of 88.
