PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: After a spotty storm this evening, it is quiet, warm, and muggy overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. If you saw rain today, watch for some patchy fog.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY (FATHER'S DAY): We will continue to watch as an upper level low pivots around our region this Father's Day Weekend. It will remain warm and humid with highs near the mid 80s and dewpoints will remain in the sticky mid to upper 60s. Each afternoon we will see the renewed threat of an instability t'storm, especially west of I-95. The best chance of seeing completely dry weather is along the coast due to the sea breeze.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY: Heading into the first part of next week we look to have a chance at our first heat wave of 2020. Humidity levels will peak Monday and Tuesday with dewpoints around the oppressive 70 degree mark. Tuesday will feature our highest temperature of 93. Combine that with the humidity and it will feel close to 100 that day. While a t'storm can't be ruled out on these days they look very spotty.
WEDNESDAY: It's still hot and still unstable. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with another spotty storm around and another high around 90.
THURSDAY: The heat eases a tad. Clouds mix with sun. Another shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high hits 88.
FRIDAY: Look for partial sunshine with another shower or thunderstorm in spots. The high is 88.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Heat wave likely soon
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More