AccuWeather: Heat Wave Number Five Begins This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will give way to a few sunny breaks today with a high of 88 degrees.

TONIGHT: It's still muggy with nothing more than a stray shower early in the evening. The overnight low is 71.

SATURDAY: This is a seasonably warm day, but very humid with a scattered afternoon thunderstorm possible. Any storm that forms would be capable of producing a brief downpour. The high is very warm, 90, with a heat index of 95. (Shore: 81; Poconos: 80.)

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's hotter and more humid with a high of 92 and a heat index near 100. Another spotty thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. (Shore: 84; Poconos: 82.)

MONDAY: Our work week starts with partly sunny skies and the same sort of hot and humid pattern that developed on Sunday. A stray thunderstorm is possible. The high reaches 94 with a heat index of 102.

TUESDAY: It looks like yet another hot and humid one with partial sunshine and another high of 94 and a heat index around 102. Another storm is possible here and there.

WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies, continued humidity and another spotty storm. The high reaches about 92. Heat Index values may again be near 100.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still muggy, but not as hot with a high around 86. Another shower or thunderstorm is possible.

FRIDAY: We'll see a mix of clouds and sun and we're back to more comfortable temperatures with a high of 82. Another stray thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

