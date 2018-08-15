WEATHER

AccuWeather: Heating Up Today

Karen Rogers with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on August 15, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --

WEDNESDAY: With no storms, get ready for lots of sunshine and just a few high clouds. It turns hot by the afternoon with moderate humidity. High 93.

THURSDAY: Expect a hot and steamy day. High 93.

FRIDAY: It remains hot and turn even more humid with heat wave #3 very likely. Showers and thunderstorms are possible late in the day with a cold front. High 92.

SATURDAY: We'll see a fair amount of sunshine and a dip in the heat and humidity. We could see a few showers, as Friday's front stalls to our south. High 87.

SUNDAY: It's partly sunny and showers are possible. It's not as warm with a high of 81.

MONDAY: It looks like a nice day with mostly sunny skies and a high of 82.

TUESDAY: Expect partly sunny skies and a seasonable high of 85.

