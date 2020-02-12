Weather

AccuWeather: Heavy Evening Thunderstorms

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: ACCUWEATHER ALERT ISSUED - Mostly cloudy and very humid. Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely this evening. Some severe weather is possible along with heavy downpours. Lows 70-72.

THURSDAY: ACCUWEATHER ALERT ISSUED - Partly sunny and humid. Heavy late afternoon and evening thunderstorms are likely. Some severe weather is possible in the form of damaging winds and tornadoes (mainly south of the city). High 88.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm, but less humid. It will be breezy from time to time. High 86.

SATURDAY: It looks like a FABULOUS WEEKEND! Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 78.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 82.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Partly sunny and nice. Slightly more humid. High 84.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and humid. A slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. High 82.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower around. High 84.

