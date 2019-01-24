AccuWeather: Heavy Morning Rain, Afternoon Drying

Heavy rain will fall at times into the early part of the afternoon before tapering during the later afternoon hours from west to east. Street flooding is likely. Some creeks and streams may also flood. Brief, strong wind gusts are possible ahead of any downpours. The high is 58 through about 1 p.m., but temperatures will crash into the mid 40s by dinner time.A FLOOD WATCH is in effect across most of the region until about 6 p.m.. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until noon in all of our coastal counties.TONIGHT: We see some clearing, but it's still somewhat windy and very cold. The overnight low is 28 in Philadelphia. Some suburbs are in the mid 20s.FRIDAY: Look for a brisk and colder day with a combination of sun and clouds and a high of just 39. Wind chills will make it feel like the 20's.SATURDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. We are in the bottom of the latest deep cold crush with a high of just 33. Wind chills will hold in the 20's.SUNDAY: Look for a mostly cloudy and chilly day, but with somewhat milder temperatures. The high is 41. A few flurries and snow showers are possible later in the day northwest of Philadelphia.MONDAY: In general, this is a day that features clouds breaking for some sun. The high is 42.TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some afternoon rain which could mix with a bit of snow or sleet later at night. The afternoon high is 48, but temperatures plunge into the 30s and 20s at night.WEDNESDAY: It's mostly cloudy and much colder with a couple of snow showers possible. The high: 28.THURSDAY: Sunshine mixes with patchy clouds. It's very cold with a high of just 23.--------------------