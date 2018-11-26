AccuWeather: Heavy Rain At Times

TODAY: There's a Flood Watch for most of the region and a Flood Warning for the Rancocas Creek at Pemberton. Heavy rain develops today and ends this evening. Expect flooded roadways with saturated ground and leaf clogged drains. At least temps start and end well above freezing, so there's no frozen precipitation. Our high: 52.TUESDAY: Windy and cooler. Look for a combination of sun and clouds. High 44. Wind chills in the 30's.WEDNESDAY: It's brisk and cold, some sun. High 42. Wind chills in the low 30's.THURSDAY: Expect partly sunny skies skies, breezy and cold. High 46.FRIDAY: Sun will fade behind clouds. High 44.SATURDAY: It looks like a rather nice day with partly sunny skies. High 50.SUNDAY: It's cloudy, with rain possible. High 49.------