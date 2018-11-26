WEATHER

AccuWeather: Heavy Rain At Times

EMBED </>More Videos

Karen Rogers with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on November 26, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: There's a Flood Watch for most of the region and a Flood Warning for the Rancocas Creek at Pemberton. Heavy rain develops today and ends this evening. Expect flooded roadways with saturated ground and leaf clogged drains. At least temps start and end well above freezing, so there's no frozen precipitation. Our high: 52.

TUESDAY: Windy and cooler. Look for a combination of sun and clouds. High 44. Wind chills in the 30's.

WEDNESDAY: It's brisk and cold, some sun. High 42. Wind chills in the low 30's.

THURSDAY: Expect partly sunny skies skies, breezy and cold. High 46.

FRIDAY: Sun will fade behind clouds. High 44.

SATURDAY: It looks like a rather nice day with partly sunny skies. High 50.

SUNDAY: It's cloudy, with rain possible. High 49.
------
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraction news update
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Fun facts about the North Pole
The coldest town on Earth
Five ways to save on your heating bill
More Weather
Top Stories
Child, 2 teens injured in West Philadelphia shooting
Delaware Memorial Bridge reopens following gas leak
Armed robbers steal $12K from Family Dollar in Philadelphia
Police search for dad who took children from N. Philly home
Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
1 dead following apartment fire in Media
Elliott's 43-yard FG leads Eagles past Giants
Butler's 3-pointer caps 76ers' rally to beat Nets
Show More
SEPTA bus collides with 2 vehicles in Port Richmond
Multi-vehicle crash in Norristown sends 3 to the hospital
Protesters march after death of man who wasn't Alabama mall shooter
Suspects sought in shooting inside nightclub in Lawncrest
Fire destroys home in Lawrence Twp., Mercer County
More News