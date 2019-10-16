AccuWeather: Heavy Rain Moves Out, High Winds Blow In

TONIGHT: Steady to heavy rain continues into the early evening hours. The rain will exit our area from southwest to northeast by 8 p.m. After that, the winds pick up. A WIND ADVISORY begins at 6 p.m.for wind gusts that could reach 40 to 50 mph. Look out for debris including branches and trash cans blowing onto roads.
THURSDAY: Our storm moves off to the north, returning partial sunshine to the region, but winds wrapping around the departing system will still be affecting us. The WIND ADVISORY for wind gusts up to 50mph continues until 6 p.m. Look for a blustery, chilly day with a high of just 59 in Philadelphia and many suburbs stuck in the mid 50s.
FRIDAY: Its a breezy day, with winds gusting near 30mph at times. We see more in the way of sunshine, but it's still cool with a high of just 61.
SATURDAY: The sun is back in control for the first half of the weekend. We're still cool, but the high improves a bit to 65.
SUNDAY: Look for a mix of sun and clouds and a milder high of 69 (great weather for the Union's home playoff match at 3 p.m. against the Red Bulls). A few showers are possible south and east of Philadelphia.
MONDAY: It stays warm, but more clouds eventually mix with the sun and an afternoon or evening shower can't be ruled out. The high is 72.
TUESDAY: Clouds dominate the skies. It's breezy and warm with a shower and a rumble of thunder possible. The high hits 73.
WEDNESDAY: Look for a partly sunny, breezy and cooler day with an afternoon high of 63.
