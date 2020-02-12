Weather

AccuWeather: Heavy Rain On The Way

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: It's cloudy today with only a peak of sun around. Many areas north of the city will stay in the upper 60s, but we'll hit 70 in the city. While we could see a shower this afternoon, the steady rain, remnants of what was Hurricane Delta, arrives this evening. It becomes heavy overnight with a low of 59.

MONDAY: Expect a soaking rain during the morning commute. Rain continues much of the day with rainfall totals ranging between 1 and 3 inches. The high is a cooler 64. The rain ends Monday night with only a few lingering showers.

TUESDAY: Clouds give way to sunshine and we'll have a mild high of 73.

WEDNESDAY: It's another nice day with high pressure bringing mostly sunny skies and a high of 72.

THURSDAY: It stays nice with sunshine and warm temps. High 74.

FRIDAY: Clouds dominate on Friday, but we'll see some sunny breaks and just a chance for a late day shower. High 70.

SATURDAY: The weekend starts with partly sunny skies and the chance for a shower. High: 70.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pres. Trump's doctor says he is no longer at risk of transmitting COVID-19
Gov. Wolf amends COVID-19 guidelines for venue capacity limits
Police connect with community through 'Faith and Blue' event
Norristown neighborhood comes together for 10-month-old allegedly killed by father
Shots fired at Philly vigil for teen killed in takeout restaurant
27-year-old man shot, killed in the city's Crescentville section: Police
Crime Fighters: Who killed Joseph Humphrey?
Show More
Folks flock to haunted drive-in movies for socially-distant Halloween fun
Philadelphia police search for vehicle in deadly hit-and-run
Judge throws out Trump campaign's Pennsylvania lawsuit
Chris Christie released from hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis
Unbeaten Steelers welcome improving Eagles, NFL fans
More TOP STORIES News