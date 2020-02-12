AccuWeather: Heavy Rain On The Way

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: It's cloudy today with only a peak of sun around. Many areas north of the city will stay in the upper 60s, but we'll hit 70 in the city. While we could see a shower this afternoon, the steady rain, remnants of what was Hurricane Delta, arrives this evening. It becomes heavy overnight with a low of 59.
MONDAY: Expect a soaking rain during the morning commute. Rain continues much of the day with rainfall totals ranging between 1 and 3 inches. The high is a cooler 64. The rain ends Monday night with only a few lingering showers.
TUESDAY: Clouds give way to sunshine and we'll have a mild high of 73.
WEDNESDAY: It's another nice day with high pressure bringing mostly sunny skies and a high of 72.
THURSDAY: It stays nice with sunshine and warm temps. High 74.
FRIDAY: Clouds dominate on Friday, but we'll see some sunny breaks and just a chance for a late day shower. High 70.
SATURDAY: The weekend starts with partly sunny skies and the chance for a shower. High: 70.
