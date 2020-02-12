AccuWeather: Heavy Rain, Strong Storms, High Winds Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for most areas until 7 p.m.. Winds will gust 50-70 mph at times. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect in northern suburbs with gusts over 50 mph. These winds will be capable of blowing down trees and power lines and widespread power outages are possible, along with some general property damage.
TODAY: Rain will be heavy at times with a total of 1-2" in many areas, which could lead to flooding issues. Thunderstorms are also likely at times, both during the morning and afternoon. Some of these storms could become severe, knocking down trees and bringing down wires. An isolated tornado is possible. Take cover indoors on the lower floors if you hear thunder today. Temperatures will gradually climb through the 60s and as some late day sunshine breaks out, we get a high of 72.
TONIGHT: Skies clear. It's breezy and chilly with a low of 45.
TUESDAY: This looks like a day of abundant sunshine with a few afternoon clouds mixing in. It's also breezy and cooler with a high of just 58.
WEDNESDAY: A touch of early rain is possible and the rest of the day remains relatively cloudy. The high is even cooler: 50.
THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a cool breeze and the high improving to 57.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies return with some rain possible during the afternoon and evening. It's still cool with a high of 55.
SATURDAY: This looks like a decent start to the weekend. We have partly sunny skies with showers holding off until night time. The high is 57.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies return and it gets a little milder with a high of 63.
MONDAY: Clouds return with some showers likely. The high is 62.
