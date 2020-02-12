weather

AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Thursday, heaviest snow in the morning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cold air settled in today, with a high of only 33 degrees in Philadelphia, a big change from yesterday's high of 51!

Winter Storm Warnings are posted along the I-95 corridor on northwestward and Winter Weather Advisories into parts of Jersey and Delaware.

TONIGHT: Clouds gather and snow arrives toward dawn. The low is 26.
THURSDAY: Snow gradually pushes into the region during the morning commute, turning roads slippery. The snow gains in intensity during the mid-morning and early afternoon, before lessening a bit later in the day. Snow will change to rain near the Shore. A change to freezing rain and sleet is likely during the afternoon closer to I-95, although that mixing line may pull up just short of the Delaware River. The high is a cold 30.

EXPECTED SNOWFALL:
-3-6" for the heart of the Delaware Valley and along I-95.
-6-9" for the Pa. Turnpike on northwest.

-1"-3" For areas of central Delaware south of a line from Dover over to Millville and Hammonton on eastward toward Manahawkin.

Generally less than an inch in southern Cape May County, where the storm is mainly rain.

FRIDAY: A light morning mix is possible, before clouds break for some sun. It's breezy and a bit milder in the afternoon with our high climbing to 38.

SATURDAY: Colder air rifles back into the region again. Look for a partly sunny, brisk day with a high of just 34 and wind chills in the 20s.
SUNDAY: We remain dry for the second half of the weekend, but it's still on the cold side. Look for sunny breaks and a high of 36.

MONDAY: This is a mostly cloudy day with snow and rain showers at times. Any snow is probably limited to the morning as the afternoon high rises to a more comfortable, seasonable 41.

TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny, seasonable afternoon with a high of 45.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. It's breezy and mild, with our afternoon high shooting all the way up to 49.

