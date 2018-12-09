AccuWeather: High Clouds, Cold

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --SUNDAY: High clouds mixed with some sun. It stays cold! High 38.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, cold! Lows 22-26.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 40.
TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine, cold. High 39.
WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, cold. High 39.
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, stays chilly. High 40
FRIDAY: Cloudy and milder. Some rain likely late in the day. High 53.
SATURDAY: Cloudy and mild with rain at times. High 55.
