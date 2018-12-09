WEATHER

AccuWeather: High Clouds, Cold

EMBED </>More Videos

Melissa Magee reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 11 p.m. on December 8, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SUNDAY: High clouds mixed with some sun. It stays cold! High 38.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, cold! Lows 22-26.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 40.

TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine, cold. High 39.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, cold. High 39.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, stays chilly. High 40

FRIDAY: Cloudy and milder. Some rain likely late in the day. High 53.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and mild with rain at times. High 55.
------
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraction news update
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Man rescued from floodwaters following heavy rain in Houston
Adam's Fall Adventures in Franklin Square
Rushing river of mud turns ocean waves black near Woolsey Fire burn scar
Early December snowstorm hits New Jersey
More Weather
Top Stories
Fire erupts after car crashes into historic building in Hatboro
Man hospitalized after stabbing on SEPTA trolley
Army beats Navy for 3rd straight time and Trump at game
Fire at Super 8 motel in Newark ruled an arson; suspect arrested
Man critical after shooting in Germantown
Propane tanks stolen from two locations in NE Philadelphia
Toys delivered to children in hospitals in Philadelphia
Pedestrians with children seen climbing over stopped trains
Show More
1 dead following apartment fire in Lehigh County
Truck crashes into utility pole, takes out wires in Newport, Del.
Man sentenced to life in abduction, sexual assault of girl
6 dead, dozens hurt in nightclub stampede on Italy's coast
Pedestrian injured after being struck by hit and run vehicle in Tioga-Nicetown
More News