AccuWeather: High Clouds, Cool

Cecily Tynan reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 11 p.m. on October 13, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: A chilly start! Sun mixed with high clouds throughout the day. High 60.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and milder. Lows 48-53.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. A brief shower or two is possible during the morning and then again by evening. High 72.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, cool. High 59.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very chilly. High 52.

FRIDAY: A cold start! Mostly sunny and cool during the afternoon. High 60.

SATURDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with light rain arriving during the afternoon. High 63.

SUNDAY: Clouds, some sun. High 54.

