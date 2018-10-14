AccuWeather: High Clouds, Cool

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TODAY: A chilly start! Sun mixed with high clouds throughout the day. High 60.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and milder. Lows 48-53.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. A brief shower or two is possible during the morning and then again by evening. High 72.
TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, cool. High 59.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 60.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very chilly. High 52.
FRIDAY: A cold start! Mostly sunny and cool during the afternoon. High 60.
SATURDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with light rain arriving during the afternoon. High 63.
SUNDAY: Clouds, some sun. High 54.
