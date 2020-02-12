weather

AccuWeather: High Wind Warning Today For Gusts Near 60mph

By
AccuWeather: High Wind Warning Today For Gusts Near 60mph

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Temperatures are well into the 60s early this morning, but this afternoon temperatures will reach just 68, which is much cooler than yesterday's high of 80. We'll see sun mixing with the clouds and a spotty shower. A High Wind Warning goes into effect at 2pm. Winds late today and tonight will gusts near 60mph which is strong enough to produce some scattered issues with downed trees limbs or power lines.

SATURDAY: It's a chilly start to the day with wind chills in the 30s early in the morning, but we recover to a high of 66 with a cool breeze. At least we'll see lots of sunshine!

SUNDAY: Early clouds give way to more sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures quickly jump to a unseasonably warm high of 80.

MONDAY: It's mostly cloudy with a few showers possible and a high of 78.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sun. A shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high warms to 82.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase with the chance of showers and a cooler high of 75.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sunshine. Some more showers are possible. The high drops to 66.

