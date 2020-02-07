AccuWeather: High Winds Could Affect Trees, Wires Today

TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the 30s for your evening out with a low of 29 by dawn.
SATURDAY: Finally, we get a dry day! Sunshine mixes with occasional clouds. Our high is a seasonable 44. A late night flurry or sprinkle is possible.
SUNDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some more sprinkles and flurries, mainly in the morning. The afternoon high improves to 47 with some sunny breaks possible.
MONDAY: This is looking like a mostly cloudy day with a shower or two likely at times and a mild afternoon high of 55.
TUESDAY: Clouds hang around with some additional rain possible, especially in the morning. The high is 48.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high is 46.
THURSDAY: Clouds thicken again and more rain is possible (what else is new?!). Look for a high around 50.
FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sun appears likely with a somewhat cooler high around 45.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast