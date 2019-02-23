AccuWeather: High Winds Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A High Wind Warning has been posted for northern Chester, Upper Montgomery, Upper Bucks, Lancaster, Lehigh & Northampton counties; High Wind Watch for the rest of the viewing area to the south.
TONIGHT: Rain becomes steadier and heavier after midnight. Lows 36 to 39.
SUNDAY: Morning rain and clouds give way to peeks of sun by afternoon. Becoming windy late in the day. Winds will gust up to 50mph High 61.
MONDAY: Very windy, cooler. A high wind watch is up for the entire viewing area. Gusts could reach 50mph at times. High of 41.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and chilly. High of 38.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. A few flurries are possible during the afternoon. High of 36.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High of 41.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, stays chilly. High of 43
SATRUDAY: A bit milder with rain possible at night. High 47.
