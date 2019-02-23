WEATHER

AccuWeather: High Winds Sunday

Melissa Magee reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 6 p.m. on February 23, 1019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A High Wind Warning has been posted for northern Chester, Upper Montgomery, Upper Bucks, Lancaster, Lehigh & Northampton counties; High Wind Watch for the rest of the viewing area to the south.

TONIGHT: Rain becomes steadier and heavier after midnight. Lows 36 to 39.

SUNDAY: Morning rain and clouds give way to peeks of sun by afternoon. Becoming windy late in the day. Winds will gust up to 50mph High 61.

MONDAY: Very windy, cooler. A high wind watch is up for the entire viewing area. Gusts could reach 50mph at times. High of 41.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and chilly. High of 38.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. A few flurries are possible during the afternoon. High of 36.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High of 41.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, stays chilly. High of 43

SATRUDAY: A bit milder with rain possible at night. High 47.
.
--------------------
