AccuWeather: Hitting the repeat button; fog to some sun next two days

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: The evening will begin warm, muggy, and a mix of clouds and stars. Once again fog will set in overnight and bring a dreary morning rush with drizzle. Lows near 60.
THURSDAY: A foggy, muggy start with a slow transition to some afternoon sun. Really a repeat of the last two days. It's still very warm for October with a high of 76.
FRIDAY: Lets do it again. More morning fog with some afternoon sun. The high drops to 71, but it remains very muggy.
SATURDAY: Clouds will mix with occasional sunshine and it's still warm with a high of 74.
SUNDAY: A front that's spent days stalled just to our north finally drops through the region and we'll all feel the change. Look for a lot more clouds, limited sun and much cooler air in place with a high only reaching around 59. A true shock to the system.
MONDAY: A rapid rebound with a southerly wind and temperature swinging well north of normal. We're looking at a mix of clouds with occasional sunny breaks and a warm high of 73.
TUESDAY: A cold front arrives with more clouds than sun and a possible period of steady rain late in the day. Our high is still unseasonably warm at 71.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds may break for a little sun at times, but it's breezy and a lot cooler with a high of 59.
