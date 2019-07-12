AccuWeather: Hot and Dry Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Cecily Tynan says temperatures will be high, but humidity won't be oppressive the next several days.
TODAY: Clouds gave way to mostly sunny skies with a warm high of 89 degrees. But, the humidity dropped to more comfortable levels, with dew points falling into the low 60s.
TONIGHT: Skies are mainly clear. The evening looks nice with temperatures falling from the 80s into the upper 70s. Humidity continues to drop. The low is 71.
SATURDAY: This looks like a mainly sunny and hot day. Dew points hover in the low 60s, so it's only slightly humid. The high is still hot: 90.
SUNDAY: It's mostly sunny and still hot. The high is 90. Again, humidity is moderate.
MONDAY: Look for a sunny, warm afternoon with our high dipping a bit to 87. Dew points drop into the 50s, so it will be a relatively comfortable summer day.
TUESDAY: It's still hot with partly sunny skies, but the humidity begins to creep back up. A spotty thunderstorm is possible, especially in the late afternoon and evening. The high jumps to 91.
WEDNESDAY: We're even hotter and still rather humid. Another thunderstorm is possible. The high is 93.
THURSDAY: The heat and humidity march on with a mix of clouds and sun, another afternoon thunderstorm chance and a high of 93.
FRIDAY: Look for another partly sunny, hot and humid afternoon with a high around 91. There could be yet another thunderstorm around.
