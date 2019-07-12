Weather

AccuWeather: Hot and Dry Weekend

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Cecily Tynan says temperatures will be high, but humidity won't be oppressive the next several days.

TODAY: Clouds gave way to mostly sunny skies with a warm high of 89 degrees. But, the humidity dropped to more comfortable levels, with dew points falling into the low 60s.

TONIGHT: Skies are mainly clear. The evening looks nice with temperatures falling from the 80s into the upper 70s. Humidity continues to drop. The low is 71.

SATURDAY: This looks like a mainly sunny and hot day. Dew points hover in the low 60s, so it's only slightly humid. The high is still hot: 90.

SUNDAY: It's mostly sunny and still hot. The high is 90. Again, humidity is moderate.

MONDAY: Look for a sunny, warm afternoon with our high dipping a bit to 87. Dew points drop into the 50s, so it will be a relatively comfortable summer day.

TUESDAY: It's still hot with partly sunny skies, but the humidity begins to creep back up. A spotty thunderstorm is possible, especially in the late afternoon and evening. The high jumps to 91.

WEDNESDAY: We're even hotter and still rather humid. Another thunderstorm is possible. The high is 93.

THURSDAY: The heat and humidity march on with a mix of clouds and sun, another afternoon thunderstorm chance and a high of 93.

FRIDAY: Look for another partly sunny, hot and humid afternoon with a high around 91. There could be yet another thunderstorm around.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID pregnant woman, 9-year-old son killed in flash flooding
Police: Driver hit pedestrians, SUV outside Thomas Jefferson Hospital
Car thief dies after being beaten by crowd: Police
NWS confirms EF1 tornado touched down in Mount Laurel
Heavy flooding damages homes, business in small Montco town
Pottstown cleaning up after Thursday night's storm
Video: Officer plows down woman in municipal parking lot
Show More
House passes bill to extend 9/11 fund through 2090
Uranium, rattlesnake found during traffic stop
Crews move tractor trailer hanging over edge of I-295 overpass
Freebie Friday: Museum admission, yoga, family fun, and more
VIDEO: Hero cop rescues five teens from storm drain
More TOP STORIES News