AccuWeather: Hot and Humid Again Thursday, Scattered Storms

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a mostly sunny, hot and humid day. The high in Philadelphia hit 90 degrees. That's ten degrees above average. The heat index soared into the mid to upper 90s.

Cecily Tynan has your AccuWeather forecast as seen on Action News at 6 p.m. on September 11, 2019.



TONIGHT: An evening shower or thunderstorm is possible. Storms could be strong and gusty. Otherwise, we see drying overnight with muggy air in place and a low of 72.

THURSDAY: A cold front will be slowly sliding through the region providing mostly cloudy skies with some sunny breaks, continued humidity and the chance for some spotty storms at times through the afternoon and evening. Thanks to the clouds and occasional rain, our high will be knocked down to about 85.

FRIDAY: A lingering shower is possible in the morning, but overall, we see drying, some sun returning and a much cooler high of 75.

SATURDAY: Clouds mix with sun and the humidity rises again. There's also the chance of an afternoon or evening pop-up thunderstorm. The high climbs to 84.

SUNDAY: Look for partly sunny skies. Humidity probably drops off through the day. The high is 86.

MONDAY: We have partly sunny skies. There's a slight chance for a spotty storm in the afternoon. It's still warm with a high of 85.

TUESDAY: We have continued warmth with partly sunny skies and dry conditions. The high: 86.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high: 84.

