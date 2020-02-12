AccuWeather: Hot and Humid Friday, Scattered Storms

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: An evening, spotty storm is possible that could include damaging gusts and a flooding downpour. This activity tapers off later tonight. The overnight low is a muggy 76.
FRIDAY: We'll have variable clouds and sun. It will be very warm and humid with more afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible as a cold front pushes closer. An isolated severe storm is possible again. The high hits 91.
SATURDAY: We start the day with partly sunny skies and moderate humidity. In the afternoon and evening, the cold front moves though, bringing the potential for heavy downpours. Our high dips to 85.
SUNDAY: A morning shower is possible at the Shore. Overall, we see clouds mixing with sun and drying. Humidity drops and the high cools to 80.
MONDAY: It's mostly sunny and pleasant with a high of 79.
TUESDAY: Clouds roll in with the threat of rain. The high drops to 78.
WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a seasonably warm high of 84.
THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. A thunderstorm is possible. The high is 88.
