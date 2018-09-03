AccuWeather: Hot and Humid Labor Day

TODAY (LABOR DAY): Look for a mix of clouds and sun with high heat and humidity. A very spotty shower can't be ruled out, but most areas stay dry. The high is 91. It will feel like near 100.TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies. It's still muggy. The low is a sultry 76.TUESDAY: A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in counties adjacent to the Delaware River. Look for a mostly sunny, hot and humid day with a high of 93 and heat index values as high as 102. The record high, by the way, is 93 set back in 2015.WEDNESDAY: It's another mostly sunny, steamy day with another high around 93 and more heat Index values over 100. The record high is 92 set back in 1985.THURSDAY: Look for one more hot and humid afternoon with a high of 90 and a heat index around 99. We'll see partly sunny skies. An afternoon thunderstorm can't be ruled out.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are likely along with some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The high is a less intense 86. It's still humid.SATURDAY: Look for a mostly cloudy skies, some possible thunderstorms and a much more comfortable high of 77.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist, but temperatures remain more comfortable. The high is 79.MONDAY: It's humid with intervals of clouds and sun. The high inches up to 81.