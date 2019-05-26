Weather

Accuweather: Hot and Humid, Late Thunderstorms Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have partly sunny skies with humidity building as the day goes on. It's also hot with a high of 90. Late today, some thunderstorms will move down through the northern and western suburbs and toward I-95. Some of these storms could produce damaging wind gusts and hail, along with brief downpours and lightning. At this Shore: 82. Poconos: 80.

TONIGHT: More thunderstorms are possible in the evening and again later at night. Some storms could be strong. It's mostly cloudy, otherwise, with a low of 67. Humidity levels will drop overnight.

MONDAY: (MEMORIAL DAY) It's partly sunny, not as hot and not as humid. The high is 82. Shore: 78. Poconos: 74.

TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and gradually rising humidity. The high is 83. A spotty shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

WEDNESDAY: The heat and humidity combination returns. Look for a sticky afternoon with a high of 90 and a heat index in the mid 90s. A thunderstorm is possible very late in the day and at night.

THURSDAY: It's partly sunny, even hotter and more humid. Some more afternoon and night time thunderstorms are possible. The high is 92.

FRIDAY: A front clears the region and we get a nice break from the heat and humidity. This is a partly sunny, much more comfortable day with a high of 82.

SATURDAY: Sunshine gives way to increasing clouds, with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high sits at 81.

SUNDAY: We have a warm, more humid day with yet another afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. The high rises to 85.

