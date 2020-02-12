AccuWeather: Hot and Humid, Spotty Storms Monday and Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have a mix of clouds and sun today with hot and humid conditions building back into the region. Some spotty late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are possible. The high is around 90.
TONIGHT:Scattered evening showers and thunderstorms are likely. We dry out later tonight, but it's still warm and muggy with a low of 74.
TUESDAY: Oppressive humidity and hot high temperatures mark the day with some more afternoon and evening thunderstorms likely as a cold front draws closer to the region. This time, some of these could become severe with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. The high reaches 92.
WEDNESDAY: Our cold front is gone and with it goes the uncomfortable heat and humidity. Look for a mostly sunny, comfortable afternoon with a seasonable high of 84.
THURSDAY: Hot air returns with partial sunshine and a high back up around 90. Humidity may rise, too. A night time shower or thunderstorm is possible.
FRIDAY: We'll have variable clouds and sun. It will be very warm and humid. A front approaches the region along with some remnant moisture from Laura. Southern areas may get the brunt of this with some drenching thunderstorms possible, but the exact placement of the precipitation is still uncertain.
SATURDAY: It currently appears as though any rain is gone before dawn and we get a relatively nice start to the weekend with partly sunny skies and only moderate humidity. Our high dips to 84.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's more humid and another thunderstorm can't be ruled out.
MONDAY: It's mostly sunny with a high of 82.
TROPICS: Hurricane Marco is predicted to make landfall near eastern Louisiana as a tropical storm sometime this afternoon and then drift and weaken over Texas by Wednesday. Laura is expected to strengthen to a category two hurricane and make landfall sometime Wednesday afternoon near the Louisiana-Texas border. With the same general areas threatened by two tropical systems within 48 hours, storm surge is a high concern along with inland fresh water flooding. A general 5-10 inches of rain is likely with localized spots seeing up to 20 inches along the Gulf Coast. As previously mentioned, the impact for us would be mainly on Friday with some showers and thunderstorms possible, although Laura will no longer be a tropical system at that point.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Hot and Humid, Spotty Storms Monday and Tuesday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More