AccuWeather: Hot and Humid, Spotty Storms Today

TODAY: Sun gives way to building clouds. Some scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are possible at times with a few isolated downpours not out of the questions. It's hot and humid again. The high is 92.HEAT WAVE: If we get to 90 or better today, it will mark the season's second heat wave.TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies, a few evening showers or storms and a muggy overnight low of 77.WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid weather hangs on with a mix of sun and clouds and more afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong and gusty. The high is 90.THURSDAY: Dew points drop into the low 60s as we move through the day, making it decidedly more comfortable. We have partly sunny skies. The high is 89.FRIDAY: This looks like a nice day as we head into the weekend with mostly sunny skies and a warm, seasonable high of 89.SATURDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds and the humidity rises again. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible, mainly in South Jersey and Delaware, according to the current model trend. Our high is 87.SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun., A thunderstorm is possible at times. It's humid again with a seasonable high around 85.MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with humid air still locked in place. Another thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high: 85.TUESDAY: It's still warm and muggy with another spotty storm possible. The high is 85.-----