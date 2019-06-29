AccuWeather: Hot And Humid, Strong T'Storm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- AIR QUALITY ALERT: This is a CODE ORANGE ALERT for the next two days. Sensitive groups like seniors, young children and people with respiratory ailments and heart conditions should avoid prolonged outdoor exposure, especially during the hours of noon until 6 p.m., when the ground level ozone levels are at their worst. We can all help this situation by not filling the car between these hours and holding off on using gas powered mowers until the evening.
HEAT WAVE: Our first heat wave of the season becomes official this afternoon as soon as we touch 90 (we hit 90 on Wednesday and 92 yesterday and we only need three straight days of 90 or better to have a heat wave). Also, humidity will rise to potentially oppressive levels later today and tomorrow. Since this is the first such hot stretch of the season, it can be harder on our bodies since we're not yet acclimated to these sorts of temperatures. It will be important to stay hydrated and to wear loose-fitting clothing today and on Saturday. It's also not a bad idea to keep an eye on senior family members and neighbors to make sure they're using fans or a/c and staying hydrated. Pets should also be kept indoors as much as possible.
SATURDAY: Sun mixes with clouds and humidity remains high, making for an uncomfortable day. The high is 94, but it will feel like around 100 during the height of the afternoon heating. A cold front arrives late in the day or evening and strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible in some neighborhoods as this front pushes through. Due to the uncomfortable heat and storm threat, we are issuing an AccuWeather Alert for Saturday.
TONIGHT: A strong evening thunderstorm is possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy and muggy. Lows 66-72.
SUNDAY: We'll be behind that cold front and a northwesterly wind will be ushering in some less humid air. Temperatures will remain warm with a high around 87 under a mix of clouds and sun. With some upper level instability moving through, a spotty shower or t'storm can't be ruled out, but most of the day is dry and humidity levels may drop as we move through the afternoon.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, but not humid. High 87.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and more humid. Showers and thunderstorms may develop during the afternoon. High 90.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hazy, hot and humid. High 93.
THURSDAY (FOURTH OF JULY): Partly sunny, hot and humid. Late day showers and thunderstorms are possible. High 93.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 93.
