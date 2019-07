AccuWeather: Hot and humid today and Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Early sunshine gives way to a mix of sun and clouds later in the afternoon. We're also looking at a hot day with increasing humidity as we head into the late afternoon and evening. A spotty thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but most of the region remains dry. The high is 93. It will feel like the upper 90s.TONIGHT: We have a partly cloudy, muggy night with an overnight low of 75.TUESDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's still hot and humid. A pop-up thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. The high rises to 94, but it will feel like around 100.WEDNESDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. An afternoon or night times thunderstorm is possible. The high slips to 90. It will feel like about 95.THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with warm and sticky air still in place. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high is less intense: 88.FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun again. It's still humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high dips to 85.SATURDAY: Look for a partly sunny, humid start to the weekend. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high inches up to about 87.SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still humid. Another shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high is 88.MONDAY: Look for another day with partial sun, humid air and a spotty shower or thunderstorm. The high is 88.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app