Weather

AccuWeather: Hot and Humid Today, Thunderstorms Tuesday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Get the shades and water bottle ready. We have plenty of sunshine, oppressive humidity and a hot high around 97. There's no Heat Advisory posted today, but common sense behavior will be important with the heat index rising to near 100 during the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies with a warm, muggy low of 80.

TUESDAY: This is another hot and rather steamy day with partly sunny skies, a high of 94 and heat index values around 100. In the afternoon and evening, spotty thunderstorms will develop and some could become severe.

WEDNESDAY: Some sun will mix with clouds and it's still hot and humid, but better than the start of the week with a high of just 90. The heat index will make it feel like the mid 90s. A thunderstorm is possible, but mainly well south of Philadelphia.

THURSDAY: The weather gets even better. Look for mostly sunny skies and a possible end to the heat wave. We're going for a high of 89 with humidity probably dropping off a bit.

FRIDAY: This is partly sunny, nice summer day with a high of 88.

SATURDAY: Look for another partly sunny, warm day with a spotty thunderstorm possible during the afternoon and evening and a high around 86.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies are in store again with another thunderstorm possible. The high inches up to 88.

MONDAY: Look for a nice, most sunny day with a warm high around 88.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspicious fires of police cars across Philadelphia overnight
Large crowd of visitors take over Pennypack Park in Philly
Montco man charged in deaths of wife, mother-in-law
4 Marlins players test positive for COVID-19; team staying in Philly: ESPN
'Solidarity ride' honors 3 cyclists killed this year in Philly
Bagged salad recall due to parasite
Philly's pop-up bar keeping customers cool during heat wave
Show More
US tops 1,000 coronavirus deaths 4 days in a row
2 shot after bullets fired into crowd gathered in SW Philly
Luck? Genetics? Italian island spared from COVID-19 outbreak
2nd $1,200 stimulus check would come in August, Mnuchin says
5 unforgettable Regis Philbin moments from Action News vault
More TOP STORIES News