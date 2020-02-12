AccuWeather: Hot and Humid Today, Thunderstorms Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Get the shades and water bottle ready. We have plenty of sunshine, oppressive humidity and a hot high around 97. There's no Heat Advisory posted today, but common sense behavior will be important with the heat index rising to near 100 during the afternoon.
TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies with a warm, muggy low of 80.
TUESDAY: This is another hot and rather steamy day with partly sunny skies, a high of 94 and heat index values around 100. In the afternoon and evening, spotty thunderstorms will develop and some could become severe.
WEDNESDAY: Some sun will mix with clouds and it's still hot and humid, but better than the start of the week with a high of just 90. The heat index will make it feel like the mid 90s. A thunderstorm is possible, but mainly well south of Philadelphia.
THURSDAY: The weather gets even better. Look for mostly sunny skies and a possible end to the heat wave. We're going for a high of 89 with humidity probably dropping off a bit.
FRIDAY: This is partly sunny, nice summer day with a high of 88.
SATURDAY: Look for another partly sunny, warm day with a spotty thunderstorm possible during the afternoon and evening and a high around 86.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies are in store again with another thunderstorm possible. The high inches up to 88.
MONDAY: Look for a nice, most sunny day with a warm high around 88.
