AccuWeather: Hot And Humid Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY (FOURTH OF JULY): Sun and clouds. Very warm and humid with a stray thunderstorm. High 89.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot, but less humid. High 93.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 94.
TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, hot. High 92.
WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. A stray thunderstorm is possible. High 91. Heat Index 98.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot. A thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 92. Heat Index 100.
FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. high 92. Heat Index 100.
