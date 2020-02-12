AccuWeather: Hot And Humid Today

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY (FOURTH OF JULY): Sun and clouds. Very warm and humid with a stray thunderstorm. High 89.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot, but less humid. High 93.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 94.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, hot. High 92.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. A stray thunderstorm is possible. High 91. Heat Index 98.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot. A thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 92. Heat Index 100.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. high 92. Heat Index 100.

