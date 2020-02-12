AccuWeather: Hot and Less Humid This Afternoon, Friday Downpours

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A warm and sticky morning gives way to a mostly sunny, hot afternoon today with humidity dropping to more comfortable levels. The high is 92. At the Shore: 86 (it will remain rather humid near the coast).
TONIGHT: We have clear skies and comfortable humidity levels with a low of 75 in Philadelphia and some suburbs dipping into the upper 60s. It could become sticker closer to dawn.
THURSDAY: It's hot again, with mostly sunny skies and rising humidity. The high reaches 94. It will feel like the upper 90s.
FRIDAY: This is looking like an active weather day with mostly cloudy skies, some sunny breaks and the chance for some occasional drenching showers and thunderstorms. Some models suggest the best chance of rain is in the southern half of the region, but we're still hammering out the details on storm placement. The high is a warm 86.
SATURDAY: The rain is gone and we get a nice, mostly sunny start to the weekend with a high of 87.
SUNDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun, rising humidity and a warm high of 88. A spotty thunderstorm can't be ruled out later in the day.
MONDAY: It's a little hotter with a high of 90. We have a mix of clouds and sun. A thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon.
TUESDAY: We have mostly sunny skies with a seasonable high of 86.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun mix. It's humid. A couple showers and thunderstorms are possible. The high is 84.
