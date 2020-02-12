Weather

AccuWeather: Hot and More Humid Thursday, Friday Downpours

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A warm and sticky morning gave way to a mostly sunny, hot afternoon today with humidity dropping to more comfortable levels. The high hit 93. six degrees about average and the fourth day of heat wave number three.

TONIGHT: We have clear skies and comfortable humidity levels with a low of 75 in Philadelphia and some suburbs dipping into the upper 60s. It could become sticker closer to dawn.

THURSDAY: It's hot again, with mostly sunny skies and rising humidity. The high reaches 94. It will feel like the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: This is looking like an active weather day with mostly cloudy skies, some sunny breaks and the chance for some occasional drenching showers and thunderstorms. Some models suggest the best chance of rain is during the first half of the day. The high hits 85, ending the heat wave.

SATURDAY: The rain is gone and we get a nice, mostly sunny start to the weekend with a high of 87.

SUNDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun, rising humidity and a warmer high of 90. A spotty thunderstorm can't be ruled out later in the day.

MONDAY: We have a mix of clouds and sun. A thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon. The high hits 89.

TUESDAY: We have mostly sunny skies with a seasonable high of 86.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun mix. It's humid. A couple showers and thunderstorms are possible. The high is 84.

