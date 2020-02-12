AccuWeather: Hot and More Humid Today, Friday Downpours

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's hot and sticky today with a mix of clouds and sun and a high of 94. It will feel like the upper 90s. An Air Quality Alert is in effect today for sensitive groups in Philadelphia and the counties of Delaware, Montgomery, Bucks and Chester. Seniors, young children and those with heart and lung ailments should avoid outdoor exposure and exertion, especially during the afternoon hours. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible later this afternoon, mainly in the Poconos and northern areas including the Lehigh Valley.
TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies and a better chance of an evening thunderstorm or drenching shower. More of these showers are likely overnight. The low is a muggy 74.
FRIDAY: This is looking like an active weather day with mostly cloudy skies, some sunny breaks and the chance for some occasional drenching showers and thunderstorms. The high hits 85, ending the heat wave.
SATURDAY: The rain is gone and we get a nice, mostly sunny start to the weekend with some occasional patchy clouds and a high of 87.
SUNDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun, rising humidity and a warmer high of 89. A spotty thunderstorm can't be ruled out later in the day.
MONDAY: We have a mix of clouds and sun. It's warm and humid. Another thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon. The high hits 87.
TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with muggy air still in place and a seasonable high of 86. A shower or thunderstorm is possible.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun mix. It's still humid. More showers and thunderstorms can't be ruled out in the afternoon and evening. The high is 84.
THURSDAY: This is yet another sticky day with partly sunny skies and another chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The high is 86.
