Weather

AccuWeather: Hot and Steamy, Spotty Storms Today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's hot and steamy today with partial sunshine and a high around 90 in Philadelphia. Most suburbs will get into the upper 80s. Heat index values could approach 100 in urban centers. A spotty shower or storm is possible, especially in the afternoon and early evening. Some of these could produce drenching downpours.

HEAT ADVISORY: This is in effect in urban centers in counties near I-95. It runs from noon today until 6 p.m. with heat indices between 95 and 100.

SATURDAY: It's hot and very humid again. A few more showers and thunderstorms are likely during the day and some of these could become severe. The high reaches 92 with a heat index values near 100 again.

SUNDAY: This is still a very warm day, but probably not quite as humid. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible, but the majority of the day is dry and growing somewhat more comfortable. The high dips to 88.

MONDAY: Change is in the air! Look for a partly sunny and pleasant day with much lower humidity and a high around 85.

TUESDAY: It's another great summer day with mostly sunny skies and a warm high around 88.

WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with occasional clouds and we see a hot high around 90. A shower or spotty storm can't be ruled out, especially at night.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. Humidity increases. A late day thunderstorm is possible. The high hits 91.

FRIDAY: This looks like a warm and muggy end to the work week. Look for hazy sunshine and a high around 88. A thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bodies of man, woman pulled from river; child found alone
Man, teen girl hit by stray bullets after July 4 cookout
Fisherman finds human leg in Delaware River near Graffiti Pier
Dog stolen from traveling circus in Delaware
Philadelphia refinery extends termination date for workers
Police called to disperse July 4th crowd at Penn's Landing
Nearly 'picture perfect' July 4th at the shore, families say
Show More
Concert, fireworks cap fun day on the Parkway
Harris' brother hoping to make his own name with the Sixers
Descendants of the Declaration!
Children sworn in as new U.S. citizens on July 4th
Fireworks explode over SC store after fire ignites them
More TOP STORIES News