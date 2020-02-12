AccuWeather: Hot and steamy Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect across the entire region until 10PM. A line of storms is moving across our region early this evening with the potential for damaging winds and hail, in addition to heavy downpours and frequent lightning. This comes after the sixth day of our heat wave, with a high of 94 and heat indices about 100.
TONIGHT: Some additional strong thunderstorms are possible during the evening with the last of the raindrops tapering after about 11 p.m. or midnight. It remains muggy overnight with a low of 78.
THURSDAY: This is another partly sunny, hot and steamy day. An approaching cold front will spark another chance for some drenching showers and strong, gusty thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The high is 90. It will feel like the upper 90s ahead of any cooling from storms.
FRIDAY: It looks like the cold front stalls over our area. That means it will be partly sunny and still humid with the chance of more late day storms. The high dips to 89.
SATURDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 92.
SUNDAY: This is another hot summer day with partly sunny skies and a high climbing to 94.
MONDAY: This is a hot and more humid day with a mix of clouds and sun, a possible thunderstorm and a high of 95.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still hot and humid with another possible thunderstorm. The high 92.
WEDNESDAY: It's warm and very sticky with some occasional sun and another shower or thunderstorm possible. The high dips to 89.
