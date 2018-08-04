WEATHER

AccuWeather: Hot, Humid Sunday

Karen Rogers with AccuWeather during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 4, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --

TONIGHT: Isolated thunderstorm, otherwise warm and muggy. Lows: 68-71.

SUNDAY: It's mostly sunny and the humidity isn't as oppressive. We likely start our second heatwave of the season with a high of 92.

MONDAY: Look for a hot and steamy afternoon with a good deal of sunshine mixing with patchy clouds. The high is 93.

TUESDAY: Humidity is oppressive and it's another hot day with 91 for a high. A front that will break the heat approaches the region and triggers a few thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

WEDNESDAY: The heat breaks a bit, but it's still warm and uncomfortably humid. The front lingers and we see a few showers and thunderstorms. The high: 88.

THURSDAY: We will likely have a lingering shower but the afternoon should improve with partly sunny skies and a high of 86.

FRIDAY: It looks like a nice day to lead into the weekend with partly sunny skies and a high of 88.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. High 86.
