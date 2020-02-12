AccuWeather: Hot, humid weekend before extreme heat returns

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: This looks like the first dry day in a while with lots of sunshine expected. But it will be a hot one and moderately humid as our sticky air mass does not completely escape the region. The high is 90.

SUNDAY: We stay dry, but it's a little hotter with more stubborn humidity in place. Our high rises to 94. It may be humid enough to push the heat index up to about 100.


MONDAY: Extreme heat is back, along with oppressive humidity. A Heat Advisory or Warning is possible for this day. Look for partial sunshine with a very spotty thunderstorm around. The high is a scorching 97, but it will feel like well over 100.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still hot and humid. A line of heavy thunderstorms is possible in the afternoon and evening with an approaching cold front. The high is still hot at 94.

WEDNESDAY: We see occasional sunshine with a stray, leftover shower or storm around. The heat backs off a bit with a high of just 90.

THURSDAY: More comfortable weather returns for the first time in a while. Look for mostly sunny skies. It will probably be less humid. The high eases down to a seasonable 87.

FRIDAY: This looks like another mostly sunny day with a nice high around 86.


