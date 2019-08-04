AccuWeather: Hot, humid with a stray thunderstorm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, hot. It will be moderately humid with a stray thunderstorm. Most areas are dry. High 90.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, less humid. Low 70.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and fairly comfortable. A stray thunderstorm is possible. High 86.
TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, more humid. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid. A couple of showers and thunderstorms are likely during the day. High 88.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid. A thunderstorm is possible. High 88.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. The humidity finally breaks! High 88.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and nice. High 87.
