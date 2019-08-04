Weather

AccuWeather: Hot, humid with a stray thunderstorm

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, hot. It will be moderately humid with a stray thunderstorm. Most areas are dry. High 90.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, less humid. Low 70.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and fairly comfortable. A stray thunderstorm is possible. High 86.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, more humid. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid. A couple of showers and thunderstorms are likely during the day. High 88.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid. A thunderstorm is possible. High 88.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. The humidity finally breaks! High 88.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and nice. High 87.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
Man, nanny found dead in double murder at suburban NJ home
Man sought in deadly shooting of his father in Bustleton
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
Man accused of making threats against Temple Univ. police
Real facts about Real ID as October 1, 2020 nears
2 men injured in Hunting Park shooting
Show More
3 homes damaged by fire in East Oak Lane
Rodin Museum's Garden Bar returns with a groundbreaking exhibit
Philly Proud: Promoting community through soccer!
Massage therapist charged with sexual assault in New Jersey
2 young women shot at house party in Bustleton
More TOP STORIES News