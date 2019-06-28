AccuWeather: Hot, Humidity Rising Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sun will mix with occasional clouds today. Winds are light. It's hot and increasingly humid as we move through the afternoon, becoming oppressive in some areas later in the day. The high is 93.
AIR QUALITY ALERT: This is a CODE ORANGE ALERT for the next two days. Sensitive groups like seniors, young children and people with respiratory ailments and heart conditions should avoid prolonged outdoor exposure, especially during the hours of noon until 6 p.m., when the ground level ozone levels are at their worst. We can all help this situation by not filling the car between these hours and holding off on using gas powered mowers until the evening.
HEAT WAVE: Our first heat wave of the season becomes official this afternoon as soon as we touch 90 (we hit 90 on Wednesday and 92 yesterday and we only need three straight days of 90 or better to have a heat wave). Also, humidity will rise to potentially oppressive levels later today and tomorrow. Since this is the first such hot stretch of the season, it can be harder on our bodies since we're not yet acclimated to these sorts of temperatures. It will be important to stay hydrated and to wear loose-fitting clothing today and on Saturday. It's also not a bad idea to keep an eye on senior family members and neighbors to make sure they're using fans or a/c and staying hydrated. Pets should also be kept indoors as much as possible.
TONIGHT: An early evening thunderstorm or shower is possible in a few spots, but otherwise, it's warm and muggy with partly cloudy skies. The low is 74.
SATURDAY: Sun mixes with clouds and humidity remains high, making for an uncomfortable day. The high is 94, but it will feel like around 100 during the height of the afternoon heating. A cold front arrives late in the day or evening and strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible in some neighborhoods as this front pushes through. Due to the uncomfortable heat and storm threat, we are issuing an AccuWeather Alert for Saturday.
SUNDAY: We'll be behind that cold front and a northwesterly wind will be ushering in some less humid air. Temperatures will remain warm with a high around 87 under a mix of clouds and sun. With some upper level instability moving through, a spotty shower or t'storm can't be ruled out, but most of the day is dry and humidity levels may drop as we move through the afternoon.
MONDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's a warm day, but not humid and overall, relatively pleasant for early summer. The high settles around 87.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun, the humidity rises again and we get a hot high of 90. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible.
WEDNESDAY: Look for a partly sunny afternoon with somewhat lower humidity than Tuesday, so we get a bit of a break in that regard. The high is still a hot 90.
THURSDAY (FOURTH OF JULY): Look for the return of more humid air. It's still hot with a mix of clouds and sun and a high of 90. A spotty shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out later in the day and evening, but most neighborhoods should remain dry for fireworks.
FRIDAY: It's partly sunny and hot with a spotty shower or thunderstorm around again. The high is 91.
