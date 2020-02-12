Weather

AccuWeather: Hot, Oppressive Humidity Today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The core of this week's heat arrives today. Look for a mix of clouds and sun, oppressive humidity and a high of 92. During the afternoon, it will feel like the mid to upper 90s. At the Shore today: it's still humid, but not nearly as hot with highs stopping in the upper 70s. There's a moderate risk of rip currents thanks to an onshore breeze.

TONIGHT: It's mostly cloudy and there's a chance for a drenching shower and an isolated severe thunderstorm in the northern and western suburbs. It's still very humid with a warm, muggy low of 74.

THURSDAY: The tropical humidity sticks around, even though temperatures ease down. A frontal boundary will bring the chance of spotty downpours and an isolated strong thunderstorm, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, it's mostly cloudy with a high of 84.

FRIDAY: We get an end-of-the-week break! Look for a mix of clouds and sun with lower humidity. The high remains warm at 86, but overall, this is a much more comfortable day.

SATURDAY: It's another 'clouds and sun' mix. Mostly of the day is dry, although we have to allow for a very spotty shower or thunderstorm. The high eases down a bit to 82.

SUNDAY: We have another day of partial sunshine, a warm high of 78 and another chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm.

MONDAY: This looks like a partly sunny, comfortable day with a high of 78. Any thunderstorm appears isolated.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. Yet another spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high reaches 78.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun again and there's yet another chance for a spotty thunderstorm. The high is 82.

