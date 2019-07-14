AccuWeather: Hot, Slightly Humid

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot, but only slightly humid. High 91.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows 60-69.

MONDAY: Pick of the week! Mostly sunny and warm with low humidity. High 87.

TUESDAY: Some sun, hot and more humid. A spotty thunderstorm is possible. High 91. Heat Index 93.

WEDNESDAY: A heat advisory may be issued. It will be hot and humid. A late day shower or thunderstorms is possible. High 94. Heat Index 101.

THURSDAY: Some Sun, hot and humid. A late day thunderstorm is possible. High 90. Heat Index 97.

FRIDAY: A Heat Advisory may be issued. Sun and clouds. Very hot and humid. High 96. Heat Index 104.

SATURDAY: A Heat Advisory may be issued. Sun and clouds. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 95. Heat Index 104.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

