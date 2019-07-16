AccuWeather: Hot Today, Excessive Heat Watch Wednesday Through Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist David Murphy says an enormous mass of hot and excessively humid air is surging toward the region this week, making for dangerous conditions straight through the weekend.
Look for a mix of sun and clouds today with somewhat higher humidity. The high is 92. A spotty, passing thundershower is possible this evening. At the Shore: 85. A moderate risk of rip currents exists along shorelines from about Atlantic City and points north. To the south, the risk is low.
EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH: This is in effect in all counties that border I-95 from Wednesday through Sunday. Humidity will be very high through this period with temperatures spiking on Friday, Saturday and Sunday when heat index values will make it feel like it's over 100 during the afternoon.
The worst days will probably be Saturday and Sunday when it could feel as hot as 105 and even 110 in some urban centers. Some record highs could be set. Even at night, it will be very muggy and uncomfortable.
Cool drinks, air conditioning and other common sense steps will be essential. Children, seniors and pets will be especially susceptible to problems. But everyone needs to take it easy in this heat.
AIR QUALITY ALERT: This is in effect for sensitive groups today and could be extended later into the week. Seniors, young children and those suffering from heart and lung condition should limit outdoor exposure and exertion, especially during the hours of noon until 6 p.m..
TONIGHT: It's partly cloudy and increasingly muggy. The low is 75 in Philadelphia and closer to 70 in some suburbs.
WEDNESDAY: This is a hot and humid day with a high of 93. An afternoon and evening shower or thunderstorm is possible. Conditions will be very steamy and uncomfortable.
THURSDAY: We'll see variable cloudiness with high humidity and a high near 90. The remnants of Barry will be in the vicinity and some moisture related to that system could bring some occasional tropical downpours.
FRIDAY: High heat and very uncomfortable humidity combine for the most difficult and potentially dangerous conditions of the season, so far. Look for sun and clouds, a high of 97 and a heat index value between 105 and 110.
SATURDAY: It's another day of potentially dangerous heat and humidity. Look for blazing sunshine. The high is 99. The Heat Index is between 105 and 110.
SUNDAY: It's still hot and humid and still oppressive. The high is 96. A thunderstorm is possible.
MONDAY: We're still hot and humid with a high of 92, but not quite as oppressive. Another thunderstorm can't be ruled out.
TUESDAY: Look for clouds and sun with a spotty thunderstorm around. The high settles to 90.
