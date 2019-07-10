PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for a good deal of sunshine today with somewhat higher humidity. Winds are light. The high is a hot 91. At the Shore: highs in the low 80s with a low risk of rip currents.
TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies. It's dry but muggy with a low of 71 in Philadelphia and the mid to upper 60s in a lot of suburbs.
THURSDAY: A cold front will be approaching from the northwest and this brings a few changes. First, it will be oppressively humid. Second, there will be more clouds mixing with sun than the last couple days. Finally, we'll be on the look-out for thunderstorms that could bring drenching downpours and flash flooding, especially during the late afternoon and at night. The bulk of this will probably wait until after the evening rush hour, but spotty downpours are possible before then. Some strong storms are also on the table in our northwest suburbs, but the main issue will be those downpours in this very moist air mass. The high is 87.
FRIDAY: It's very warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sun. Another spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible with a chance for more widespread activity in the southern half of the region, especially down in South Jersey and southern Delaware. The high is 89.
SATURDAY: This looks like a mainly sunny and hot day. The high touches 91.
SUNDAY: It's partly sunny and still hot with a spotty afternoon thunderstorm around. The high climbs to about 92.
MONDAY: Look for a sunny, hot afternoon with a high around 90.
TUESDAY: It's hot and more humid with a possible thunderstorm around, especially in the afternoon and evening. The high is around 92.
WEDNESDAY: We're still hot and rather humid. Another thunderstorm is possible. The high is 92.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Hot Today, Oppressive Tomorrow With Spotty Downpours
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News